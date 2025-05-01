(KNUE-FM) After a long day at work here in Texas, we all struggle with coming up with ideas for dinner.

It's not always cheaper but sometimes it's just easier to load up the whole family and go out to eat.

But some restaurants are just not as family friendly as others.

So, to help you find something that will be perfect for your family Yelp put together a list of some of the best family-friendly restaurants in Texas.

Going out to eat for many parents is a stressful situation because you just don't know how your kid is going to act.

Get our free mobile app

They can be perfectly fine the whole car ride to the restaurant then decide to start screaming at the top of their lungs once they order their meal.

It happens, don't stress this stuff, it's happened to every family there is no reason to be embarrassed.

READ MORE: Texas Restaurant Serving $565 Drink

READ MORE: Texas BBQ Ranked Best for 4th Straight Year

If You’re in the Area You Should Visit These Restaurants

While I grew up in a family of five kids and fully understand the difficulties of going out to eat with a big family.

I don't have any kids, so I have to leave this up to the reviews and comments online regarding the best family-friendly restaurants and information from Yelp.

You can even use Yelp and search by restaurants that are "good for kids" if you want to search within a certain town or city.

Most Family Friendly Restaurants in Texas in 2025 According to YELP here are the most family friendly restaurants in Texas Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

If Your Family Is Difficult or Loud You Know What To Do

If you have a family member who is difficult at restaurants just remember to take care of the staff when it becomes time to leave a tip.

My first job was a host at a restaurant, it was a tough job, and I was working for minimum wage.

To all food service workers reading this, thank you for what you do.

Five Texas-Based Mexican Restaurants Now Taking Over The U.S. Mexican food in Texas -- or Tex-Mex -- is so popular that it's taking over America