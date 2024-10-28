WARNING: Parts of East Texas Could See Big Halloween Storms

Most of Texas is under a burn ban. East Texas has had zero rainfall this month, so rain is a good thing. We'd just hate to see it ruin trick-or-treating for East Texas kids.

Guys, we are in desperate need of rain, most of East Texas hasn't seen a drop of the wet stuff in October. As a result, East Texas drought conditions have grown worse and the danger of fire has risen. We've got burn bans in place for EVERY county in our area.

So, yeah, we need the rain.

Unfortunately for many kids in East Texas, we will finally get this much-needed rain on the day they are supposed to go door-to-door, in costumes, getting candy.

According to the Weather Prediction Center, most of East Texas will receive rainfall amounts of up to an inch of rain from Halloween Thursday through Sunday. Areas in Northeast Texas and the Dallas Metro could receive as much as 2-4 inches of rain.

We will also see a seasonally appropriate drop in high temps, as the front should also drop high temperatures in the area from nearly 90 degrees to the mid and upper 70s by this weekend.

Severe Storms Are A Possibility

In addition, The Storm Prediction Center has issued guidance for the possibility of severe storms for portions of central and eastern Texas. These are expected to occur between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats anticipated with these storms, however, an isolated tornado may not be out of the question. Persons living around the Interstate 30 corridor and northward into Oklahoma will experience the greatest risk of severe weather.

Be safe, and be sure to check the weather before you go out on Thursday.

WARNING: The Most Dangerous Truck Stops In Texas Right Now According to a viral post on Reddit, there are several truck stops you'll want to avoid no matter how bad you need to pee-pee.