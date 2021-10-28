East Texas High School Football Schedule for Week 10
The high school football season is winding down, and there are several games this week with playoff implications.
The district title in 6-3A Division 1 will come down to Friday night's game between Gladewater and Sabine. Both teams are undefeated in district play, and 6-2 overall. If Gladewater wins, they'll be the district champs, and if you believe that streaks are meant to continue, they will. Sabine has never beaten Gladewater and they've tried 20 times. Sabine is coming off of a bye week and Gladewater beat White Oak last week, 48 to 14. Friday night's game will be in Gladewater.
Gilmer is running full-steam ahead toward the playoffs in 4A Division II, and they're ranked #2 in the state. Gilmer takes on North Lamar at home this week.
Carthage is still undefeated after beating Rusk last week, and the Bulldogs hold the #1 ranking in 4A Division II. They'll be on the road this week.
Thursday, October 28:
Linden-Kildare at Frankston
Overton at Tenaha
Friday, October 29:
Athens at Kilgore
Beckville at Big Sandy
Carthage at Madisonville
Clarksville at Maude
Elysian Fields at Waksom
Grand Saline at West Rusk
Groveton at Alto
Hallettsville at Columbus
Hallsveille at Marshall
Hardin-Jefferson at Silsbee
Harlandale at Canyon
Harleton at Huges Springs
Harmony at Arp
Henderson at Mabank
Hooks at Daingerfield
Jasper at Center
Lindale at Palestine
Longview at McKinney North
Montgomery at Huntsville
Mount Pleasant at Pine Tree
New Diana at Ore City
Newton at Hemphill
North Lamar at Gilmer
Pinetree at Hallsville
Quitman at Troup
Rusk at Shepard
Saint Jo at Newcastle
San Augustine at Shelbyville
Sherman at John Tyler
Tarkington at Hardin
Timpson at Joaquin
Troy at Rockdale
Tyler-Legacy at Rockwall Heath
Union Grove at Carlisle
Whitehouse at Jacksonville
Woodville at East Chambers