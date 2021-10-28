East Texas High School Football Schedule for Week 10

The high school football season is winding down, and there are several games this week with playoff implications.

The district title in 6-3A Division 1 will come down to Friday night's game between Gladewater and Sabine. Both teams are undefeated in district play, and 6-2 overall. If Gladewater wins, they'll be the district champs, and if you believe that streaks are meant to continue, they will. Sabine has never beaten Gladewater and they've tried 20 times. Sabine is coming off of a bye week and Gladewater beat White Oak last week, 48 to 14. Friday night's game will be in Gladewater.

Gilmer is running full-steam ahead toward the playoffs in 4A Division II, and they're ranked #2 in the state. Gilmer takes on North Lamar at home this week.

Carthage is still undefeated after beating Rusk last week, and the Bulldogs hold the #1 ranking in 4A Division II. They'll be on the road this week.

Thursday, October 28:

Linden-Kildare at Frankston

Overton at Tenaha

Friday, October 29:

Athens at Kilgore

Beckville at Big Sandy

Carthage at Madisonville

Clarksville at Maude

Elysian Fields at Waksom

Grand Saline at West Rusk

Groveton at Alto

Hallettsville at Columbus

Hallsveille at Marshall

Hardin-Jefferson at Silsbee

Harlandale at Canyon

Harleton at Huges Springs

Harmony at Arp

Henderson at Mabank

Hooks at Daingerfield

Jasper at Center

Lindale at Palestine

Longview at McKinney North

Montgomery at Huntsville

Mount Pleasant at Pine Tree

New Diana at Ore City

Newton at Hemphill

North Lamar at Gilmer

Pinetree at Hallsville

Quitman at Troup

Rusk at Shepard

Saint Jo at Newcastle

San Augustine at Shelbyville

Sherman at John Tyler

Tarkington at Hardin

Timpson at Joaquin

Troy at Rockdale

Tyler-Legacy at Rockwall Heath

Union Grove at Carlisle

Whitehouse at Jacksonville

Woodville at East Chambers

