High school teams always play on Friday nights, right? Yes! Except when they don't. And one Tyler team gets to play on Saturday this week in Dallas.

An East Texas player had one of the top performances in the state last Friday, and he caught the attention of TexasHighSchoolFootball.com. Running back Jamarion Miller of Tyler Legacy ran 11 times for 220 yards and 2 touchdowns, and that helped Tyler Legacy to a 42-7 win over Skyline. Nice work!

There's a new superstar every week, and these are the places you can discover them. Good luck everybody!

East Texas High School Football Schedule for Week 7

Friday, October 8

6A

Rockwall at Tyler Legacy's Rose Stadium

5A

College Station at Lufkin

Hallsville at Whitehouse

Longview at Highland Park

Marshall at Texas High

Mount Pleasant at Nacogdoches

Pine Tree at Jacksonville

Royse City at Sulphur Springs

Tyler at West Mesquite, Memorial Stadium

4A

Bullard at Canton

Carthage at Center

Gilmer at Spring Hill

Kilgore at Mabank

Lindale at Henderson

Livingston at Lumberton

Mexia at Brownsboro

Nevada Community at Wills Point

Palestine at Chapel Hill

Pittsburg at Pleasant Grove

Rusk at Jasper

3A

Bonham at Winnsboro

Daingerfield at Prairiland

Elkhart at Diboll

Gladewater at Atlanta

Howe at Emory Rains

Huntington at Coldspring

Malakoff at Eustace

Mount Vernon at Mineola

New Diana at Harleton

Newton at New Waverly

Ore City at Queen City

Palestine Westwood at Crockett

Quitman vat Harmony

Sabine at Jefferson

Tatum at New Boston

Troup at Winona

Waskom at Hughes Springs

West Rusk at Arp

2A

Beckville at Union Grove

Big Sandy at Hawkins

Cayuga at Axtell

Centerville at Alto

Cooper at Alba Golden

Frankston at Carlisle

Garrison at Timpson

Grapeland at Groveton

Lovelady at Colmesneil

Overton at Mount Enterprise

San Augustine at Joaquin

Tenaha at West Sabine

1A

Fruitvale at Savoy

Longview Christian Heritage at Apple Springs

Private Schools

All Saints at Dallas First Baptist

Tyler Grace at McKinney Christian

Saturday, Oct. 9

Tyler HEAT at Dallas UME Prep

These teams have a BYE this week: Bishop Gorman, Brook Hill, Chester, Linden Kildare, Shelbyville, Cushing, Grand Saline, Trinity, Woodville, White Oak, Elysian Fields, Athens, and Van.

This will be a fun few days for football because it's Texas-OU weekend too. I'll stay neutral on that, except to say, Hook Em! Have fun.