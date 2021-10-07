East Texas High School Football Schedule for Week 7
High school teams always play on Friday nights, right? Yes! Except when they don't. And one Tyler team gets to play on Saturday this week in Dallas.
An East Texas player had one of the top performances in the state last Friday, and he caught the attention of TexasHighSchoolFootball.com. Running back Jamarion Miller of Tyler Legacy ran 11 times for 220 yards and 2 touchdowns, and that helped Tyler Legacy to a 42-7 win over Skyline. Nice work!
Friday, October 8
6A
Rockwall at Tyler Legacy's Rose Stadium
5A
College Station at Lufkin
Hallsville at Whitehouse
Longview at Highland Park
Marshall at Texas High
Mount Pleasant at Nacogdoches
Pine Tree at Jacksonville
Royse City at Sulphur Springs
Tyler at West Mesquite, Memorial Stadium
4A
Bullard at Canton
Carthage at Center
Gilmer at Spring Hill
Kilgore at Mabank
Lindale at Henderson
Livingston at Lumberton
Mexia at Brownsboro
Nevada Community at Wills Point
Palestine at Chapel Hill
Pittsburg at Pleasant Grove
Rusk at Jasper
3A
Bonham at Winnsboro
Daingerfield at Prairiland
Elkhart at Diboll
Gladewater at Atlanta
Howe at Emory Rains
Huntington at Coldspring
Malakoff at Eustace
Mount Vernon at Mineola
New Diana at Harleton
Newton at New Waverly
Ore City at Queen City
Palestine Westwood at Crockett
Quitman vat Harmony
Sabine at Jefferson
Tatum at New Boston
Troup at Winona
Waskom at Hughes Springs
West Rusk at Arp
2A
Beckville at Union Grove
Big Sandy at Hawkins
Cayuga at Axtell
Centerville at Alto
Cooper at Alba Golden
Frankston at Carlisle
Garrison at Timpson
Grapeland at Groveton
Lovelady at Colmesneil
Overton at Mount Enterprise
San Augustine at Joaquin
Tenaha at West Sabine
1A
Fruitvale at Savoy
Longview Christian Heritage at Apple Springs
Private Schools
All Saints at Dallas First Baptist
Tyler Grace at McKinney Christian
Saturday, Oct. 9
Tyler HEAT at Dallas UME Prep
These teams have a BYE this week: Bishop Gorman, Brook Hill, Chester, Linden Kildare, Shelbyville, Cushing, Grand Saline, Trinity, Woodville, White Oak, Elysian Fields, Athens, and Van.
This will be a fun few days for football because it's Texas-OU weekend too. I'll stay neutral on that, except to say, Hook Em! Have fun.