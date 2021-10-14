There are a couple of East Texas teams in action Thursday, October 14th, but the bulk of our East Texas teams are playing Friday and Saturday. It's hard to believe, but most teams only have two or three games left in the regular season.

The season has been an exciting one to watch so far, and many of our East Texas teams are ranked in the top ten.

The Longview Lobos had a streak of wins going until they ran into trouble against Highland Park last weekend and lost that road game in Dallas 21-16. The only other loss on the season came against Denton Ryan in the first game on August 28th, and that was also away from the Lobos' home turf. Longview plays Sherman Friday night at Lobo Stadium before heading into a bye week. Longview is ranked #7 in Class 5A-Division 1.

Kilgore is ranked #6 in Class 4A-Divison 1.

Carthage and Gilmer are ranked #1 and 2 in Class 4A-Divison 2.

Other East Texas teams to be ranked in the top ten include Newton, Waksom, Tatum, Tenaha, and Timpson.

Good luck this week everybody!

East Texas High School Football Schedule for Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 14

3A

Elysian Fields at New Diana

Harleton at Ore City

1A

Apple Springs at Waco Live Oak JV

Friday, Oct. 15

6A

Tyler Legacy at Mesquite Horn

5A

Mount Pleasant at Hallsville

Nacogdoches at Jacksonville

Sherman at Longview

Sulphur Springs at Corsicana

Texas High at Pine Tree

Whitehouse at Marshall

Wylie East at Tyler Rose Stadium

4A

Athens at Lindale

Brownsboro at Bullard

Canton - BYE

Center at Shepherd

Chapel Hill at Kilgore

Henderson at Palestine

Jasper at Carthage

Liberty-Eylau at Spring Hill

Mabank - BYE

Pittsburg at Gilmer

Rusk at Madisonville

Splendora at Livingston

Van at Mexia

Wills Point at Quinlan Ford

3A

Atlanta at Tatum

Bonham at Mount Vernon

Coldspring at Elkhart

Crockett - BYE

Dallas Gateway Charter at Edgewood

Diboll at Palestine Westwood

Eustace at Groesbeck

Harmony at Troup

Jefferson at Gladewater

Kirbyville at Hardin

Malakoff at Teague

Mineola at Pottsboro

Queen City at Waskom

Redwater at Daingerfield

Trinity at Huntington

Warren at Newton

White Oak at Sabine

Winnsboro at Rains

Winona at West Rusk

Woodville at Tarkington

2A

Cushing at Overton

Garrison at Shelbyville

Groveton at Centerville

Hawkins at Frankston

Mount Enterprise at Tenaha

Timpson at San Augustine

Union Grove at Big Sandy

West Sabine at Lovelady

1A

Campbell at Fruitvale

Savoy at Union Hill