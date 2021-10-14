East Texas High School Football Schedule for Week 8
There are a couple of East Texas teams in action Thursday, October 14th, but the bulk of our East Texas teams are playing Friday and Saturday. It's hard to believe, but most teams only have two or three games left in the regular season.
The season has been an exciting one to watch so far, and many of our East Texas teams are ranked in the top ten.
The Longview Lobos had a streak of wins going until they ran into trouble against Highland Park last weekend and lost that road game in Dallas 21-16. The only other loss on the season came against Denton Ryan in the first game on August 28th, and that was also away from the Lobos' home turf. Longview plays Sherman Friday night at Lobo Stadium before heading into a bye week. Longview is ranked #7 in Class 5A-Division 1.
Kilgore is ranked #6 in Class 4A-Divison 1.
Carthage and Gilmer are ranked #1 and 2 in Class 4A-Divison 2.
Other East Texas teams to be ranked in the top ten include Newton, Waksom, Tatum, Tenaha, and Timpson.
Good luck this week everybody!
Thursday, Oct. 14
3A
Elysian Fields at New Diana
Harleton at Ore City
1A
Apple Springs at Waco Live Oak JV
Friday, Oct. 15
6A
Tyler Legacy at Mesquite Horn
5A
Mount Pleasant at Hallsville
Nacogdoches at Jacksonville
Sherman at Longview
Sulphur Springs at Corsicana
Texas High at Pine Tree
Whitehouse at Marshall
Wylie East at Tyler Rose Stadium
4A
Athens at Lindale
Brownsboro at Bullard
Canton - BYE
Center at Shepherd
Chapel Hill at Kilgore
Henderson at Palestine
Jasper at Carthage
Liberty-Eylau at Spring Hill
Mabank - BYE
Pittsburg at Gilmer
Rusk at Madisonville
Splendora at Livingston
Van at Mexia
Wills Point at Quinlan Ford
3A
Atlanta at Tatum
Bonham at Mount Vernon
Coldspring at Elkhart
Crockett - BYE
Dallas Gateway Charter at Edgewood
Diboll at Palestine Westwood
Eustace at Groesbeck
Harmony at Troup
Jefferson at Gladewater
Kirbyville at Hardin
Malakoff at Teague
Mineola at Pottsboro
Queen City at Waskom
Redwater at Daingerfield
Trinity at Huntington
Warren at Newton
White Oak at Sabine
Winnsboro at Rains
Winona at West Rusk
Woodville at Tarkington
2A
Cushing at Overton
Garrison at Shelbyville
Groveton at Centerville
Hawkins at Frankston
Mount Enterprise at Tenaha
Timpson at San Augustine
Union Grove at Big Sandy
West Sabine at Lovelady
1A
Campbell at Fruitvale
Savoy at Union Hill