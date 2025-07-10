(KNUE-FM) Hey East Texas, we're about to be Netflix famous!

From Young Sheldon to Something Much Darker

Granted, The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon have put East Texas on the entertainment map, but let's just say that those shows and what we can expect soon with this new one couldn't be any more different in tone or storyline.

Get our free mobile app

The Hunting Wives Drops July 21 on Netflix

Yes, a new series set in East Texas, called The Hunting Wives, is coming to Netflix on July 21, telling the story of a woman who moves to East Texas from Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Screenshot from Netflix Trailer for The Hunting Wives, Canva Screenshot from Netflix Trailer for The Hunting Wives, Canva loading...

Seduction, Secrets, and Murder in East Texas

The newly arrived woman, named Sophie, encounters a group of affluent women who are more than just Southern and sassy.

According to the show description, The Hunting Wives has this to say about the upcoming series:

"When Sophie moves to East Texas, an intoxicating group of affluent women usher her into a world of seduction, jealousy, and murder..."

Oh. My.

Screenshot from Netflix Trailer for The Hunting Wives, Canva Screenshot from Netflix Trailer for The Hunting Wives, Canva loading...

East Texans Are Intrigued by the Local Connection

Well, obviously, many East Texans are intrigued to see a show set right here in our home region. We are further intrigued because the show is based on the book The Hunting Wives, written by East Texas native May Cobb.

Locals React to the Trailer on Social Media

The trailer for the new show was posted in a local social media group called All Things Tyler, and the comments are rolling in. (Watch below.)

READ MORE: Here are 13 of the Best Shows Set in the Great State of Texas

Regarding May Cobb, the author of the book the show is based on, some said they heard the premise is based on stories Cobb's mother shared with her in the past.

Which East Texas Town Inspired the Series?

People are speculating about which East Texas town the show is based on, and the insights are fascinating and sometimes humorous.

Screenshot from Netflix Trailer for The Hunting Wives, Canva Screenshot from Netflix Trailer for The Hunting Wives, Canva loading...

Many people believe it may be based outside of Longview, where Cobb herself originates. Others said it seemed based near Tyler, Kilgore, or Gladewater, and some noted that in the show, police officers had patches that said "Alba."

One commenter felt the wardrobe didn't accurately portray the style of affluent women of East Texas.

Want to Weigh In? Watch the Trailer

Your thoughts? Here's a look at the trailer so you can see for yourself. We'd love your comments at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Despite being filmed in North Carolina, according to Wikipedia, the show created an East Texas vibe in terms of scenery, fashion, and tone. The show stars well-known actor Dermot Mulroney, along with Malin Akerman, Brittany Snow, Katie Lowes, and Chrissy Metz.

East Texas, Will You Be Watching July 21?

Well, we'll be watching on July 21. How about you?

Here are 8 Texas True Crime Series You Can Watch Right Now If you're looking for something to watch over the next few days, and you love true crime, here are 10 Texas True Crime Series you watch right now.

Gallery Credit: Tara Holley