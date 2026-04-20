TEXAS -- By now, most East Texans have heard about the massive data centers that power AI and the internet opening around the country, and closer to home. If you search the subject on TikTok, you'll find more videos from Texans expressing their thoughts about it than you'd believe. More Perfect Union has an entire series on the subject. We've heard about them popping up all over Texas, West Louisiana, and, specifically, here in East Texas.

East Texas Is Starting to Show Up on the Radar

Developers have been scoping out sites in our area, and we already know about the data centers planned for Sulfur Springs and Lufkin. And there's news that developers are eyeing other spots in East Texas. This has caused concern among some residents, as we learn more and speculate about what this could mean for our neck of the woods. Some even say Texas could become the #1 spot in the country for AI data centers.

What Makes East Texas Appealing for AI Growth?

So why is East Texas starting to show up on the radars of AI data center developers? Well, we have plenty of land, good access to power, less red tape than in other states, and... at least for now, water.

One Part of the Conversation: Water Use

This is where the added concern kicks in. Here's the thing: these AI data centers require enormous amounts of water to stay cool, especially during the hotter months, which we have plenty of in our area. Some estimates of how much water will be needed run into the millions of gallons PER DAY. This leaves concerned locals and even some public officials asking some very important questions:

What does that mean for local water supplies?

And what happens when dry conditions hit?

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A Topic More People Are Talking About, Including State Officials

Most of us are just doing our best to navigate our days and take care of our families while keeping up with so many technological changes and wondering how that's going to affect our lives--including our jobs. And now we have to worry about our water supply, possibly? It's a lot. These topics are starting to emerge in more local conversations, ya know, around water coolers, for example. In fact, about a week ago, the Tyler Morning Telegraph reported that state officials had formed a water advisory board to protect our resources.

Showing Up in Conversations Beyond the Neighborhood

It's becoming an even more prominent topic for political candidates as we get closer to the midterms this November, according to the Houston Chronicle and other sources. Their positions could affect how the votes fall, according to an NPR article. You can expect to hear voters pressing candidates for their opinion on the subject. Some want to welcome the growth wholeheartedly, while others want to slow things way down to protect our resources.

Questions to Consider: Where Do You Stand?

Bottom line? Yes, data centers can bring more investment to the area. At the same time, water use is very quickly becoming an issue, even here in lush East Texas. Where do you stand on the issue? If you'd like to share your thoughts, we'd love to hear from you at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Parkside Tyler: New Renderings Reveal Vision for Development A newly released set of conceptual renderings offers a closer look at the vision behind the Parkside development in South Tyler. The 92-acre mixed-use project is designed to blend retail, dining, and outdoor spaces into a walkable, nature-integrated destination.

These images highlight potential features such as scenic water elements, gathering areas, and open-air dining spaces, all set amid preserved East Texas trees and green space. While these renderings are conceptual and subject to change, they provide insight into the atmosphere developers aim to create as the project moves forward. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley