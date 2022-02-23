East Texas Legend to be Inducted into Bass Fishing Hall of Fame

An East Texas legend will soon be inducted into the prestigious Bass Fishing Hall of Fame (BFHOF) as part of the class of 2022. Lonnie Stanley is set to be one of six individuals who will officially be honored and inducted at a ceremony and dinner on October 6 at Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife (WOW) Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri.

On Wednesday, February 16, friends and family of Lonnie Stanley were gathered together to receive the phone call from Pete Robbins who told the assembly of the news of Stanley's Hall of Fame induction.

The write-up from the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame website states the following:

A Texas bass fishing legend, Lonnie Stanley was not only the man behind a successful lure company but also found success in professional bass fishing. His jigs and spinnerbaits were the go-to baits for many pro anglers, including BFHOF inductees Rick Clunn who used a Stanley Vibra Shaft spinnerbait to win the 1986 U.S. Open on Lake Meade and Guido Hibdon casting Lonnie’s creations to win his 2002 Classic title. Stanley held his own while fishing 124 B.A.S.S. events including five Bassmaster Classic appearances. His lure business can be credited with playing a part in the creation of Texas’ LoneStar Lunker program when the then 17.67-pound state record caught on a Stanley jig became the first fish in the program. That bass – named ‘Ethel’ – found a new home at Bass Pro Shops in Springfield where millions of visitors saw her. Texas legend Lonnie Stanley is the owner and creator of Stanley Lures, one of the most popular lure companies of the 1980s and beyond. His jigs and spinnerbaits became the must-have lures of that period, largely because of his success with them on the Bassmaster Tournament Trail and his passion for teaching others how to fish jigs and spinnerbaits properly. He fished 124 B.A.S.S. events, made five Bassmaster Classic appearances, won one tournament and finished in the Top 10 a total of 13 times. Stanley co-hosted ESPN’s “Sportsmen’s Challenge” show for 18 years and was inducted into the Texas Freshwater Hall of Fame in 2012.

Lonnie Stanley passed away on August 20, 2021, at the age of 75. He graduated from Zavalla High School and lived for many years in the Huntington area.

Joining Stanley in this year's induction class are pro angler Tommy Biffle, Major League Fishing executive Kathy Fennel, past B.A.S.S. tournament director Dewey Kendrick, the late pro angler Aaron Martens, and journalist Steve Quinn. Voting for the yearly induction class is based on voting by the Hall's 30-member selection panel and current inductees.

Other members with East Texas ties that have been inducted into the BFHOF include Jay Yelas, Gary Yamamoto, and Bob Sealy.

Here are a few more photos of Lonnie courtesy and credited to Clifford Wiedman.

