East Texas Natives Who Have Played in the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LV is in Tampa, Florida this Sunday, February 7, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You'll gather with friends, eat way to much, only pay attention during the commercial breaks and, oh yeah, watch some football.

In East Texas, however, we'll be rooting for one of our own once again. Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes will lead his Chiefs and that high powered offense in the big game. A long list of East Texans have played in the Super Bowl.

After some crack research, (pro-football-reference.com, Wikipedia, nfl.com, ESPN) these are East Texans who have made it to the championship game, some were a big part of sports history.