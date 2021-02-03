East Texas Natives Who Have Played in the Super Bowl
Super Bowl LV is in Tampa, Florida this Sunday, February 7, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You'll gather with friends, eat way to much, only pay attention during the commercial breaks and, oh yeah, watch some football.
In East Texas, however, we'll be rooting for one of our own once again. Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes will lead his Chiefs and that high powered offense in the big game. A long list of East Texans have played in the Super Bowl.
After some crack research, (pro-football-reference.com, Wikipedia, nfl.com, ESPN) these are East Texans who have made it to the championship game, some were a big part of sports history.
- 1
Max McGee
Max McGee was born in Overton and attended White Oak high school. He was the first high school player to rush for 3000 yards in a season.
He played receiver for the Green Bay Packers and caught the first ever touchdown in Super Bowl history against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl I and helped lead the Packers to Super Bowl II.
- 2
Marv Fleming
Marv Fleming was born in Longview but moved to California to attend High School.
He played in five Super Bowls as a tight end for the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I & II and for the Miami Dolphins in VI, VII, VIII.
- 3
Pete Lammons
Pete Lammons was born in Crockett but played high school football at Jacksonville High School. Bum Phillips was his head coach for a short time.
He played college football at Texas.
He helped the New York Jets to a win in Super Bowl III (the first with the official Super Bowl title). This was also the game Joe Namath famously guaranteed a win for the heavy underdog Jets against the Baltimore Colts.
Thank you to Jerry Tutt.
- 4
Billy Newsome
Billy Newsome was born in Jacksonville.
He played defensive end for Grambling State and won Super Bowl V as a member of the Baltimore Colts.
- 5
Ray Jones
Ray Jones was born in Lufkin but moved to Louisiana to attend high school.
He plated defensive back at Southern University and helped take the Miami Dolphins to Super Bowl VI.
- 6
Benny Malone
Benny Malone was born in Tyler but attended high school in Arizona.
He played running back at Arizona State.
He was the back up to running back Mercury Morris for the 1972 Dolphins, the only team in NFL history to go undefeated. They also won Super Bowl VII and VIII.
- 7
Robert Newhouse
Robert Newhouse was born in Longview and played high school football in Hallsville.
He played running back in college at Houston but converted to fullback when drafted by the Dallas Cowboys.
He helped lead the Dallas Cowboys to Super Bowls X, XII and XIII as a fullback. Because of his punishing runs, he earned the nicknames The House and The Human Bowling Ball.
- 8
Guy Brown
Guy Brown was born in Palestine and went to Palestine High School.
He played linebacker in college at Houston and for the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XII.
- 9
Bobby Maples
Bobby Maples was born and went to high school in Mount Vernon. He played his college ball at Baylor.
The Houston Oilers drafted him in 1965 where he played until 1970. He joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1971 then the Denver Broncos from 1972 - 1978.
His Broncos lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Superbowl XII 27-10.
- 10
Maury Buford
Maury Buford was born in Mt. Pleasant and attended high school there.
He was a punter in college for Texas Tech.
He was part of the 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX team and played "cowbell" in the famous "Super Bowl Shuffle" video.
- 11
Byron Hunt
Byron Hunt was born in Longview but attended high school in White Oak. He played college football at Southern Methodist University.
Hunt was drafted by the New York Giants in 1981 and played his entire career in New York. His older brother, Sam, also played for the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers.
Bryon's Giants won Superbowl XXI defeating the Denver Broncos 39-20.
- 12
David Whitmore
David Whitmore is from Daingerfield and attended college at Stephen F. Austin.
He was drafted in the 4th round of the 1990 draft by the New York Giants but also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs (he was part of the trade that sent Joe Montana to the Chiefs) and Philadelphia Eagles.
- 13
Thomas Everett
Thomas Everett was born in Daingerfield and played many positions, including running back and quarterback, for the Daingerfield Tigers. He is the only player at the school to have his number retired.
From there he starred at Baylor. Thomas was drafted in the fourth round of the 1987 draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played for the Steelers from 1987-1991, the Dallas Cowboys from 1992-1993 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1994-1995.
He won Superbowl XXVII and XXVIII with the Cowboys.
- 14
Wade Wilson
Wade Wilson was born in Greenville and attended Commerce High School. From there, he went to college at East Texas State in Commerce.
Wilson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings where he played from 1981 - 1991. He also played for the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys and
Oakland Raiders.
He was Troy Aikman's backup for their Super Bowl XXX victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He also served as the Cowboys quarterbacks coach twice from 2000 - 2002 and 2007 - 2017.
- 15
Rickey Dudley
Rickey Dudley was born in Henderson and played high school football for the Lions.
He went on to Ohio State as a tight end.
He was a part of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl XXXVII win.
- 16
Aaron Ross
Aaron Ross played high school football for John Tyler.
He went to Texas, playing cornerback, and won a national championship.
He was drafted by the New York Giants and helped lead them to victories in Super Bowls XLII (they defeated the undefeated New England Patriots) & XLVI.
- 17
Jermichael Finley
Jermichael Finley was born in Lufkin and played football at Diboll.
He played college football at Texas.
He played tight end for the Green Bay Packers and helped them win Super Bowl XLV
- 18
Matt Flynn
Matt Flynn was born in Tyler and played quarterback for the then Tyler Lee Red Raiders.
He went on the college at LSU and lead them to a national championship.
He was the back up quarterback to Aaron Rodgers in Super Bowl XLV. Technically, he did not play but he does have a ring.
He did tie two Green Bay Packers records, most passing yards in a single game (480) and most passing touchdowns in a single game (6)
- 19
Fred Coleman
Fred Coleman was born in Tyler and played football at Lee.
He played college football at Washington and was a wide receiver for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI.
- 20
Chris Johnson
Chris Johnson was born in Gladewater but attended high school at Pine Tree.
In college, he played for Louisville and was a cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens in their Super Bowl XLVII victory.
- 21
Jeremy Lane
Jeremy Lane was born in Tyler and played football for the Tyler Lions.
He played college football at Northwestern State in Louisiana.
He was a cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks and went to Super Bowls, XLVIII & XLIX, winning XLVIII.
- 22
Teddy Williams
Teddy Williams was born in Tyler and played high school football for the Tyler Lions.
He played college football at UT San Antonio.
He played in Super Bowl L with the Carolina Panthers.
- 23
Lane Johnson
Lane Johnson was born in Groveton in Trinity County. He played quarterback for Groveton High School.
From there, he went to Kilgore College where he played quarterback and tight end his freshman year.
He went to the University of Oklahoma where he was moved to offensive line.
Johnson was the 4th overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.
- 24
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes starred at quarterback for Whitehouse Wildcats. He had many epic games while playing in East Texas.
After high school, he lead a high powered offense at Texas Tech in Lubbock.
In 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs selected him with the 10th overall pick. He spent a year backing up Alex Smith then becoming the starting quarterback the next season. In his first year as starter, he lead the Chiefs to the AFC Championship game but lost to eventual champion New England Patriots.
In 2020, he lead his Kansas City Chiefs to their first championship in 50 years. In 2021, his Chiefs will play in their second straight Super Bowl.