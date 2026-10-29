East Texas has its own identity, traditions, and small-town charm that make it feel different from the rest of Texas. From avoiding big-city traffic to celebrating the things that make life here special, these fun reasons explain why East Texas could be its own country at least in the imagination of the people who call it home.

Why East Texas Has a Personality All Its Own

In East Texas, we do things a little differently, and we like it that way. We don't like the big city and the traffic that comes with it. We can appreciate some of the things in the bigger cities in the Lone Star State, but there is nothing better than coming home to East Texas. And really, we don't need a whole lot outside of East Texas. We know Texans love to talk about being our own country, but I came up with a list of reasons why East Texas could be its own country.

READ MORE: East Texas Towns: The Unofficial Starter Pack

The Small-Town Charm You Won't Find Everywhere

If you've read this far, I appreciate it, but I also know that you're probably with me in saying that maybe we could be our own country. Okay, we know it's not going to happen, well at least not anytime soon. But with as much crazy as there is in the world right now, it feels good to be safe at home here in East Texas.

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What Would You Add to the List?

I'm sure that we probably agree on at least a few of the reasons why East Texas could be its own country, but I also wanted to keep my list below fun and not take things too seriously. If you think I left some things off the list, please feel free to reach out to me and I can add them. My email address is billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

Okay, enough waiting around, let's get to the list of reasons as to why East Texas could be its own country. Hopefully reading this list you're proud to live in East Texas, or at least you get a few laughs out of it.

😂 25 Reasons East Texas Could Be Its Own Country We might not need to secede from Texas… but we'd definitely have some interesting laws. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins