East Texas towns have plenty of personality, but what if we matched them with Thanksgiving dishes? From Tyler and Longview to the smaller communities across the region, this unofficial list pairs local towns with the turkey, favorite sides, and other staples of a Thanksgiving feast. These picks are all in good fun and open to debate!

We’ve made it through Halloween, and now it’s time for my favorite holiday of the year: Thanksgiving! We’re talking about a full day of family, delicious food, and spending time with the people who mean the most to us. Throw in some football and a second helping of your favorite sides, and you’ve got a pretty perfect day.

READ MORE: Texas Thanksgiving Etiquette Tips You Need to Know

Why We Matched East Texas Towns With Thanksgiving Dishes

I love East Texas, but that got me thinking: What if we identified East Texas towns as parts of a Thanksgiving meal? Which town would be the turkey? Who gets to be the mashed potatoes? And which town is that one side dish everybody loves, even if it doesn’t always get the attention it deserves? This could get good — and delicious.

We all know there are certain dishes that have to make an appearance at Thanksgiving dinner. But the sides can be just as important as the turkey. I think the same thing applies to East Texas. We love our bigger cities like Tyler and Longview, but our smaller towns have their own personalities, charm, and reasons to love them. And let’s be honest: a little less traffic never hurts!

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Which East Texas Town Would You Put on the Menu?

Before anybody gets upset, remember that I’m just having fun with this. There’s no official ranking of East Texas towns, and I’m certainly not trying to start a Thanksgiving food fight. These are just my ridiculous, completely unofficial choices. If you think a town deserves a different dish, I’m all ears! You can email me anytime at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

All right, I hope you’re hungry, because it’s time to start matching East Texas towns with the dishes on your Thanksgiving table. I tried to include as many towns as possible, so there should be plenty of options to debate.

Let’s dig in!

The 10 Most Popular Thanksgiving Foods in Texas Thanksgiving will be here soon. Here are the most popular Thanksgiving foods in the Lone Star State. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins