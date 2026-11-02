I'm a huge fan of dogs. They have a way of making life better, and the same can be said about the many wonderful people here in East Texas. That's why it's exciting to hear about an upcoming event that brings both together: Tyler Weinerfest 2026.

When and Where Is Tyler Weinerfest 2026?

The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 14, from noon until 4 p.m. at Pollard Park in Tyler. And while dachshunds are the stars of the show, all dogs are welcome to join the fun!

The event will take place at Pollard Park, located at 710 Amherst Drive in Tyler, Texas.

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What Can You Do at Tyler Weinerfest?

Tyler Weinerfest is described as a fun-filled day celebrating dachshunds, their people, and the Tyler community. Attendees can look forward to exciting wiener dog races, the first annual King & Queen Coronation, local vendors, food, and activities for dog lovers of all ages.

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How to Enter Your Dog in the Weiner Races or King and Queen Contest

Want to enter your pup in the wiener dog races or the Jurassic Court King & Queen Contest? Registration information is available through the event's website.

There will also be vendors offering pet-friendly products, including handcrafted leashes and specialty treats. If you're interested in becoming a vendor, the listed fee is $50. Check the event website for application details and requirements.

It sounds like a day filled with fun, furry friends, and plenty of belly rubs. If you're looking for a reason to get out of the house, meet other dog lovers, and let your pup make some new friends, Tyler Weinerfest 2026 could be a great addition to your calendar.

Mark November 14 down, grab the leash, and get ready for a doggone good time in Tyler!

Ten of the Best Restaurants with Patios in Tyler Where Dogs are Welcome! More and more, East Texans want restaurants where they can share a meal and hang out on a cool patio with their best furry friends. Here are TEN great spots in Tyler to do just that! Gallery Credit: Tara Holley