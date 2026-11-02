Santa’s Bake Shop in Lindale, Texas, returns to the Lillie Russell Memorial Library for its 14th annual holiday fundraiser. Visitors can purchase homemade cookies for $14 per dozen, take photos with Santa, enjoy family activities and see live reindeer. Proceeds from the annual event help keep the library operating throughout the year.

It's incredible how quickly another year has flown by here in East Texas, and a glance at the calendar reminds us that the holidays are right around the corner. Instead of worrying about how fast time is passing, it's a great opportunity to embrace the most wonderful time of the year!

Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations are already appearing in stores, and it won't be long before holiday lights and inflatables start popping up all over East Texas. I'm ready to welcome the holiday season, and one Lindale tradition is a great way to get into the spirit while supporting a local library.

How Santa's Bake Shop Supports Lindale's Library

The Lillie Russell Memorial Library in Lindale, Texas, is preparing for its 14th annual Santa's Bake Shop, its largest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds from the event help keep the library operating throughout the year.

READ MORE: Which Santa’s Reindeer Would Your East Texas Town Be? Find Out!

When Is Santa's Bake Shop in Lindale?

Santa's Bake Shop will take place at the Lillie Russell Memorial Library, located at 200 East Hubbard Street in Lindale. The festivities begin Friday with a tree lighting at 7 p.m., followed by the bake shop on Saturday.

The doors open Saturday, December 5th at 10 a.m., when visitors can purchase homemade cookies for $14 per dozen. The event will also feature live entertainment, silent auction items, face painting, reindeer games and, yes, live reindeer!

Photo courtesy of Darcey Lynn Harris Photo courtesy of Darcey Lynn Harris

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Sweet Treats and Fun for All Ages

Families can take photos with Santa from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 2 to 4 p.m.

Last year, approximately 900 dozen cookies were sold, according to one of the event's organizers. Santa's Bake Shop is scheduled to run until 8 p.m., or until the cookies sell out.

If you're looking for a way to celebrate the season while supporting a local East Texas library, this Lindale holiday tradition is worth adding to your calendar.

Santa's Bake Shop In Lindale Is Serving Up Scrumptious Cookies It may be a bit early to leave out cookies and milk for Santa, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy some home-baked goodness for yourself. After all, it is the holidays. Go ahead and treat yourself. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1