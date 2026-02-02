(KNUE-FM) Like many people here in East Texas, while I am not proud of it I’m a workaholic. I know that so much of my life is wrapped around my job, but I am fortunate to have a job I enjoy. When it comes time to take a break, I want to truly rest. And every once in a while, I hit that point and need a “Do absolutely nothing” day.

What Is a “Do Absolutely Nothing” Day

Sometimes I don’t even realize how much I need to take a day and just relax, but I appreciate it when people around me start saying things like that. I know it’s coming from a kind place. And we all need to take a break eventually.

When I am trying to unwind and maybe recharge a bit, I don’t want to do much. My first goal is to be comfy, second is to get some great snacks and drinks, and finally enjoy some natural beauty where we live. Sometimes I want to read, other times listen to music, and sometimes just hearing nature can be so relaxing.

Tranquil Parks and Forest Escapes

If you’re looking for beautiful places to enjoy a “do absolutely nothing” day, there are several great places to enjoy peace around East Texas.

Tips for Enjoying the Outdoors in Any Season

I’ve come up with a list, if you are in desperate need of a relaxing day, although many of these places could be a bit chilly right now given the recent cold weather we have been experiencing. Regardless, remember to take care of yourself. We need to work to live, not live to work.

