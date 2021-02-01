East Texas Restaurant Deals For Your Super Bowl Party

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Watching the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in Super Bowl LV is going to take quite a bit of food to satisfy the appetites of all those fans.

Whether you'll be watching the game alone, thanks to the pandemic, gathering with your family or even feeling bold and going to a super bowl party (just be safe with COVID protocols), East Texans will be consuming quite a bit of appetizers. Wings, pizza, chips and dip, taquitos, bbq and more will be on the menu at many gatherings. If you're putting together a family gathering or a socially responsible event time is running out for you to finalize those plans. If you're like me and not very 'cheffy' or creative in the kitchen, coming up with awesome snacks for a Super Bowl party is challenging. As an alternative, catering or calling a delivery service is more my style and more likely to happen.

Some East Texas restaurants are offering some great deals to take advantage of for your Super Bowl party. Thanks to Tracey Stewart and Jessica Dupras, at Offers.com, she's given us a list of some great offers from area restaurants that could help you pull off one great Super Bowl party. Be sure to check out the Offers site on how to take advantage of these great deals for your big game party and check with your local establishment too.

PIZZA and WINGS DEAL

Little Caesar’s: Tailgating on your couch for the Big Game? Sounds like football nirvana to us. Want to go for the extra point? Snag Little Caesar’s Hot N’ Ready Pepperoni Pizza for $7.

Papa John’s: If you haven’t tried the New Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza from Papa John’s, tackle that right now for $12.

FESTS, PACKS and BUNDLES DEAL

Abuelo’s: Score your family feast or party pack of fajitas, enchiladas or tacos from Abuelo’s on Game Day. Family Feasts and Party Packs—beef or chicken—feed up to six people and Party Packs come with a choice of beer or bottle of wine. Family Nachos, serving two to four people, start at $10.99. Feed four to six with the family fajita feast for $61.99. Check out the entire playbook at Abuelo’s.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Lead the team in extra points by catering the Big Game with a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse Homegating Pack. The package includes one large, deep-dish pizza, choice of one family-sized chips and dip, choice of two sharable appetizers and choice of a 64-ounce BJ’s Handcrafted Signature Beer growler or non-alcoholic beverage, all for $64.95. Brewhouse Homegating Packs are available for take-out and delivery. Fans can place their orders through BJ’s website or the BJ’s mobile app. For feeding a smaller crew, take advantage of BJ’s half-off any large pizza deal.

Red Lobster: From Monday, Feb. 1 through Feb. 7, Red Lobster is offering Big Game Bundles, which include FREE cans of Pepsi, for to-go and delivery orders. Choose the Create-Your-Own Big Game Bundle with a choice of three seafood favorites, two large sides, eight Cheddar Bay Biscuits and a Pepsi 4-pack for $46.99 or the Ultimate Big Game Bundle with Maine lobster tails, snow crab, shrimp scampi, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, two large sides, eight Cheddar Bay Biscuits and a Pepsi 4-pack for $110.99.

FOOD FREEBIES

Applebee’s: On Feb. 7, you’ll want to snatch up some FREE Classic Boneless Wings from Applebee’s. Order $40 or more for delivery or to-go (using promo code BIGGAME) and get 40 Classic Boneless Wings for FREE. Score your wings and pay ZERO delivery fee all day (includes their entire menu).

Buffalo Wild Wings: Guests who pick up any size Party Wings Pack (boneless or traditional) from Buffalo Wild Wings before 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on Feb. 7 will receive six FREE wings on a future visit. Grab 50, 100—or throw it long and go for 150 wings—to enjoy six FREE wings on your victory tour.

Again this year, Buffalo Wild Wings is promising six FREE wings to everyone in the U.S and Canada if the Big Game goes into OT. Available for dine-in or takeout, BWW will follow up with the final redemption date and time should that event occur. Stay tuned!

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: On Sundays at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, with a dine-in purchase of an adult meal, kids eat FREE. And guess what day the Big Game falls on? Yep!

FOOD DELIVERY and CARRYOUT DEALS

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Enjoy $5 off any $25 carryout order from your nearest Dickey’s location.

Dreyer’s Ice Cream: Spend $20 on select Dreyer’s ice cream products and save $5 or unlock free delivery on Instacart.

Grubhub: Never used Grubhub? There couldn’t be a better time than the 55th Big Game. Use the Grubhub promo code AFF7 to get $7 taken off your first order of $12 or more. Already a pro on Grubhub? Get FREE delivery on orders over $15.

Kraft Products: Spend $25 on select Kraft products including Big Game favorites like Kraft cheeses, lunch meats, frozen sides and appetizers. Save $5 or unlock FREE delivery by using Instacart.

Pepsi, Doritos, Lay’s and Tostitos: When you spend $28 on your favorite Pepsi, Doritos, Lay’s and Tostitos brands, save $5 or unlock FREE delivery by using Instacart.

Smartfood Popcorn: Buy two Smartfood popcorn products and save $1.00 when you order on Instacart.

Utz Chips: Mix and match two select Utz chips, and save $1.50 by using Instacart.

Now, if you're a local restaurant and you have a great deal for us for our Super Bowl party, email me and I'll add ya to the top of the category list!