The Must Have Snacks For Your Super Bowl Party Sunday
We're about to be cheering for our favorite NFC or AFC team to win the Vince Lombardi trophy Sunday during Super Bowl LVI. While we're cheering them on we're gonna be doing some snacking, a lot of snacking!
It's like the most gluttonous time of the year because the snacks and finger foods are so abundant at just about any Super Bowl party. While you're watching the Rams and the Bengals battle it out on the gridiron, you could be battling your buddy for that slice of pizza or hot buffalo wing! There could be more action at the snack buffet than on the field, but let's hope not.
According to a study by Wallethub, this year the average Super Bowl party attendee will consume a whopping 8,083 calories spanning pre-game through trophy presentation. That's more than four times the daily recommended calories we should have on a normal day.
Collectively we'll be consuming:
- 1.42 billion chicken wings
- 10 million pounds of ribs
- 11.2 million pounds of potato chips
- 8+ million pounds of guacamole
- eating 67% more pizza than normal
When it comes to snacks being served at the kitchen counter or the living room coffee table Instacart reveals Tostitos Scoops tortilla chips are the chip champion followed by Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored tortilla chips and Ruffles original comes in fourth on the list. To accompany those chips the majority of American's prefer salsa followed by queso and then guacamole.
Food isn't the only thing on either one of these surveys, beer and drinks are too! On Super Bowl Sunday, 49.2 million cases of beer will be sold totaling about $1.2 billion in sales. With all of the beer and mixed drinks being served during the game, 17 million people plan on calling into work sick on Monday.
If you're hosting a party Sunday, you'll want to make sure you have plenty of the above snacks on hand to satisfy those appetites all the way through the trophy presentation! For more kings of snacks and other appetite satisfiers, check out Instacart. To appear more knowledgeable in front of your buddies at the party, check out these cool facts from Wallethub.
Most of all - remember to party responsibly - know when enough is enough and please don't drink and drive.