CDC Guidelines for a Safe & Healthy Super Bowl Party

If you're throwing a Super Bowl party this year, or if you plan on attending one, here are some safety tips courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Celebrating anything at all has been hard since the pandemic started almost a full year ago. The CDC has recommended that we avoid gathering altogether, but also say if you must gather, you should keep it to a minimum of no more than 10 people.

We see that with restrictions for bars and restaurants operating at limited capacity as the pandemic continues. Sporting events continue to have limited to no people in the stands, and the "No Party" rule was brutal for so many who had birthdays, anniversaries, and other planned party happenings during the pandemic, but we made it through.

So as the big game approaches this Sunday, what shall we do if we are planning to have or attend a party? The CDC is way ahead of you, as they have already released their guidelines for a safe and healthy celebration.

First off, they recommend you stay at home and party with the people you live with or even attend a virtual party. But assuming you'll blow off that advice, there are other things that can be done to help maintain a safe experience.

- Make it a small gathering and wear a mask at all times.

- Make it an outdoor party. It's easier to set up the 6 foot rule when you're outdoors.

- Go touchless as much as possible.

- Avoid high traffic areas like the restroom, at high traffic times like halftime.

- Avoid cheering and shouting.

- No double-dipping. (This is my recommendation)

The CDC has an entire web page set up with all it's recommendations, and you can find it by clicking HERE.

Follow all their rules and you should have a safe and happy Super Bowl party.

