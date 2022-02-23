East Texas School Delays And Closures For Thursday, February 24
Winter precipitation is again falling upon portions of East Texas. Rain, drizzle, freezing rain, and even sleet are a possibility through at least tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon. Because of that threat, some East Texas school districts are taking proactive measures and either delaying the start of or canceling classes together for Thursday.
Currently our western, northern, and many central counties in East Texas are under a Winter Weather Advisory until Thursday at 6 p.m. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service because of the potential of freezing rain through tomorrow. Accumulation in some areas could be up to two-tenths of an inch. The affected counties are Anderson, Henderson, Van Zandt, Rains, Smith, Wood, Upshur, Wood, Titus, Franklin, and Delta counties in East Texas.
Because there are many students that take rural roads to get to school some East Texas school districts have already dismissed students early for the day and have either announced a delayed start for tomorrow or have canceled classes altogether for Thursday, February 24.
Here are the latest schools with a delayed start of closed on Thursday:
Alba-Golden ISD - closed Thursday
Athens ISD - delayed start Thursday - 10 a.m.
Caddo MIlls ISD - closed Thursday
Canton ISD - delayed start Thursday - 10 a.m.
Como-Pickton CPCISD - closed Thursday
Cross Roads ISD - delayed start Thursday - 10 a.m.
Edgewood ISD - closed Thursday
Eustace ISD - delayed start Thursday - 10 a.m.
Fruitvale ISD - closed Thursday
Grand Saline ISD - closed Thursday
Hawkins ISD - delayed start Thursday - 10 a.m.
Kemp ISD - closed Thursday
Kerens ISD - closed Thursday
Mabank ISD - delayed start Thursday - 10 a.m.
Malakoff ISD - delayed start Thursday - 10 a.m.
Martins Mill ISD - delayed start Thursday - 10 a.m.
Mineola ISD - closed Thursday
Quitman ISD - delayed start Thursday - 10 a.m.
Rains ISD - delayed start Thursday - 10 a.m.
Sulphur Springs ISD - delayed start Thursday - 10 a.m.
Trinidad ISD - delayed start Thursday - 10 a.m.
Trinity Valley Community College - Terrell campus closed Thursday - Athens and Palestine campuses delayed start - 10 a.m.
Van ISD - delayed start Thursday - 2 hour delay
Wills Point ISD - delayed start Thursday - 2 hour delay
Winnsboro ISD - delayed start Thursday - 2 hour delay
Yantis ISD - delayed start Thursday - 10 a.m.
Click on the school district's name for their official statement.
updated 02.24.22 @ 06:08