Some East Texas Counties Are Being Threatened By Sleet And Freezing Rain

It seems like Punxsutawney Phil's prediction is coming true this year because portions of East Texas could be hit with another round of wintery weather. It was just last week we had a pair of cold fronts move through back to back and that is happening again this week. Yesterday we went from the mid to upper 70s to the middle 50s by afternoon and now today we'll be in the mid-40s before ending up in the middle 30s behind this latest cold front.

This cold front is also bringing with it a chance of rain, something we actually need in East Texas right now. Taking a look at the U.S. Drought Monitor much of East Texas is in a moderate to severe drought. Although it is winter, you don't normally associate drought with winter, but it does happen. Just a side note, if you plan on doing any outdoor burning, make sure it's done on a calm day so that the winds don't turn it into a wildfire. Also, make sure you have something to put the fire out with.

droughtmonitor.edu droughtmonitor.edu loading...

Now on to the potential of winter weather in East Texas.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that goes into effect this morning (Wednesday) at 6 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. on Thursday for the following East Texas counties:

Kaufman

Hunt

Rains

Hopkins

Delta

The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Weather Advisory that goes into effect this morning (Wednesday) at 6 a.m. and lasts until 12 noon on Thursday for the following East Texas counties:

Franklin

Wood

This Winter Weather Advisory means there could be freezing rain and sleet during this time period that could accumulate up to .20" for the northwestern counties and up to .10" for Franklin and Wood counties. With that comes the possibility of some slick roads causing hazardous driving conditions, especially on bridges and elevated roadways.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

If you travel in these advisory areas, reduce your speed and allow plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

