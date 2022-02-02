It Could Be Brutal In East Texas Thanks To The Winter Weather

Get our free mobile app

Winter Storm Warnings and advisories have been posted by the National Weather Service and are in effect for much of East Texas thanks to an approaching cold front and a low-pressure system. This system is expected to bring some of the coldest temps we've seen since last year's winter storm that rocked the state. Thankfully though this isn't going to be a repeat of last February's winter storm. Our low temps will not be in the single digits or below zero, but it's going to be cold.

In addition to the extreme temps, there is a decent chance of a good portion of East Texas seeing some sort of winter precipitation - freezing rain, sleet, snow - are all possible beginning late tonight through Thursday. It'll start raining late this afternoon and as the cold front passes through that's when things start deteriorating. Freezing rain and sleet could wreak havoc on East Texas roads and cause some dangerous travel conditions through Friday morning.

Winter Storm Warnings - in effect at midnight tonight through Thursday at 6 p.m.

Anderson County

Henderson County

Rains County

Van Zandt County

Hopkins County

Camp County

Franklin County

Smith County

Titus County

Upshur County

Wood County

Winter Weather Advisory - in effect at midnight tonight through Thursday at 6 p.m.

Morris County

Cass County

Marion County

Gregg County

Harrison County

Cherokee County

Rusk County

What to expect from a WINTER STORM WARNING.

The National Weather Service states, heavy mixed precipitation is expected. Sleet and snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations of one-quarter of an inch across northeast Texas. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to ice. Travel could be impossible and severely hazardous.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

What to expect from a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY.

The National Weather Service states, mixed precipitation is expected. Light snow and sleet accumulations of up to one-quarter of an inch possible and ice accumulations of one-tenth of an inch or less will be possible. Plan for slippery road conditions.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The City of Tyler and others around East Texas have been taking steps this week and preparing for this winter weather. TxDOT crews have been out prepping bridges with a brine solution to slow the freezing process. Above all, if and when weather conditions drastically change and become dangerous to navigate, stay home and off the roads. This will keep you from potentially being a statistic and having to call your insurance company in the event you are involved in an accident.

The warnings and advisories listed above were current as of this posting on February 02 at 9:55 a.m. Stay alert to changing weather conditions throughout the evening and tomorrow. If there are any delays or cancellations for East Texas schools, we will have them posted as well.

