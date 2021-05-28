Get our free mobile app

Congratulations to the Class of 2021!

We are so very proud of our graduating class of seniors this year. This group of students has worked hard over the past twelve years studying for tests, writing research papers, completing projects, practicing for games, plays and concerts; much like all the senior classes ahead of them have done. All of this schooling and learning is nearly behind them. All that remains is passing their final exams and walking across the stage to receive that coveted diploma they've worked so hard for and getting ready for the next chapter in life - adulthood.

When it comes to the Class of 2021 we know the driving force behind them were their parents because they have been there for every step of their education. From the beginning, the parents took them to and picked them up from school, helped with homework (in some cases doing it for them), helped with projects (in some cases doing it for them), took them to countless practices, packed thousands of lunches and supported them all along the way, so it's their time to brag on their graduating 'baby'!

We want to thank all the parents (and students themselves) who took the time to submit us a pic of their graduate and to tell us a little about them for our gallery - East Texas Senior Salute 2021.

As we say congratulations again to the Class of 2021, remember this is just the beginning of your adult life. Take everything in, take a risk in life because it could pay off big time for you, be yourself and shine, take care of your parents, live life to the fullest and enjoy it, don't take it for granted.

The world is yours!

Also, congratulations to MiKayla Taylor of Tyler Legacy High School because she was selected at random and won four tickets to Splash Kingdom Waterpark in Canton!

Join Us As We Salute The Class of 2021!