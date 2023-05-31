Shocking, Could The Price Of Power In Texas Drop In Summer Of 2023?
Power bills all across Texas practically scared all last year didn't they? Nobody, and we mean nobody liked looking at what they owed their companies for their services. But sadly, we are at the mercy of Mother Nature and how warm she decides to set the stove called Texas.
So as another summer comes to the Lone Star State, some of us might be trying to invent different ways to cool off, just to avoid raising the price of things. But, is there anything we in Texas can do? Well, besides setting the temperature higher in our homes and using energy saving appliances, not really. Which stinks to hear, we know.
But...a little bit of relief could be coming this summer in the state of Texas. How you may ask? Well, certain factors may be in our favor.
Lower Power Bills In 2023 For Texas? No Way!
Well, believe it. According to WFAA, various factors, including the price of fuel from Europe, contribute to the price of electricity. Last year, due to high fuel costs and high need for power, Texans paid a high price for it.
In addition, Texas was much warmer than anticipated in 2022, which didn't help. Now while things are looking up, the Texas Power Grid will still need to be watched over. A report from ERCOT said if the state were wind is light and natural gas pipelines malfunction, things could be dire for the grid.
But for now, it looks like power bills in Texas could be a little bit lower this year. Which hopefully will ease the stress on our wallets!