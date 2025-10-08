It may be 109 years old now, but the East Texas State Fair shows no signs of slowing down. Bolstered by its first year with the PRCA Rodeo in its corner, the fair was a major economic boon BOOM, once again, for the East Texas economy. The numbers are in, and this year an estimated 104,000 people walked through the gates at the fair in Tyler, TX. This generated more than $28 million in total economic activity, including nearly $995,000 in sales tax revenue for Smith County. East Texas State Fair Generates $28 million

John Stoltz, Fair Board Chairman, knows that the fair's continued success is because of the East Texas community. He also believes that its ongoing effort to keep spending close to home is what makes all the difference.

“Only about 12% of our attendees come from out of town,” Stoltz said. “Being the East Texas State Fair, it’s very important for us to keep that money local and pump it back into businesses that support the community every day, just like we do.”

The addition of the rodeo was a major hit, and organizers are already planning for next year. And for those wondering, yes, PRCA Rodeo action will be returning to the Rose City in 2026.

Get our free mobile app

Each year, fans know that they can count on the best fair rides to ride and live music each night. This year featured several great regional acts that have developed an East Texas following, and as always, the shows were free with your paid admission ticket.

Block off the dates now. The East Texas State Fair returns next September 25th through October 4th.