**Update 4/28 at 1:05 p.m. The shooting that took place in 2025 did not happen at the Lake Tyler Marina, it was in at the swim beach next to the marina.**

Prosecutors in East Texas have offered a plea deal to a man charged in the 2025 Lake Tyler Shooting. According to CBS 19, prosecutors have offered a deal to Devazion Williams who was charged with aggravated assault for a 2025 mass shooting that took place near the Lake Tyler Marina.

What Happened at Lake Tyler in 2025

A large crowd that was gathered near the Lake Tyler Marina last year when shots rang out, which left hundreds of people in fear. The shooting took place on May 18, 2025.

Last week, the state of Texas offered a plea deal of eight years in prison for Williams and he and his attorney are considering the deal. The next pretrial hearing for this case is set for May 7, and if this case goes to trial that is set to begin on May 18.

READ MORE: Deadly Smith County Shooting Leaves 2 Dead

Witness Describes Suspect With Rifle

According to arrest documents, a witness reported seeing a man who was later identified as Williams standing near a vehicle and holding a rifle. She told police that Williams stated, “I’m about to let this (expletive) off.” That’s when he was seen shooting into the crowd.

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Chaos as Shots Hit Vehicles in Crowd

Law enforcement investigating the case determined that the shots Williams is accused of firing hit at least three separate vehicles that were parked among the crowd. At that time, there were hundreds of people walking freely, sitting on tailgates, and there was a food truck nearby.

Court documents say that each round that was fired into the crowd was an “attempt to cause serious bodily injury or death to individuals within the hundreds of people present.”

If this case goes to trial next month we will try to keep you updated as things progress.

Unsolved Cases for Tyler Police Department (2026 Edition) Here are the cases that Tyler Police are still working to solve. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins