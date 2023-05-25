East Texas Theatres Where You Can Watch Summer Movies For $2 Or Less

In An Effort To Get Folks Out Of The House And Back Into Movie Theatres, A Couple Of Theatre Chains Announced Special Summer Ticket Pricing.

Everybody is streaming at home right now. Let's face it, its easier than paying more than $20 to see a first-run movie when you can wait a few months and see it at home for way less money.

Movie theatres are aware of this "problem" and yesterday, 2 big movie chains announced plans to make it very affordable especially for kids, to come back to the movies and away from their devices.

Regal Theatres Summer Movie Express

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Regal Cinemas Summer Movie Express is already underway every Tuesday and Wednesday where select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of the day with a lineup of family movies.

The program runs through Sept. 6, but some theaters will only participate in the nine weeks that align with the local school system’s summer break schedule.

According to the Regal website only one East Texas theatre will be participating:

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Regal Longview Theatre (formerly known as "Hollywood Theatres") located at 3070 N. Eastman Road is participating in the program and here's the movies in their lineup this summer which begins on May 30th:

Tue. May 30 to Wed. May 31: The Croods: A New Age & Shrek Forever After

Tue. Jun 06 to Wed. Jun 07: Puss in Boots & Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Tue. Jun 13 to Wed. Jun 14: Sing & The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

Tue. Jun 27 to Wed. Jun 28: Sonic the Hedgehog & Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Tue. Jul 04 to Wed. Jul 05: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish & Clifford the Big Red Dog

Tue. Jul 11 to Wed. Jul 12: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 & The Paw Patrol

Tue. Jul 18 to Wed. Jul 19: The Bad Guys & Playing with Fire

Tue. Jul 25 to Wed. Jul 26: Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank & Sing 2

August 1 & 2 The Boss Baby: Family Business & Dolittle

August 8 & 9: Kung Fu Panda 3 & Curious George

Cinemark Theatres will host Summer Movie Clubhouse

Cinemark_Wichita_Falls loading...

Cinemark movies announced that participating theatres will have a special ticket price on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for just $1.50. The discounted movies start the week of June 19 and run each week through August 10.

Cinemark has 317 theaters and 4,391 screens in 42 states with its nearest location in Athens at Cinemark 4.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

We contacted Cinemark in Athens to confirm if they are participating but at the time of the writing of this article we could not confirm if they are.

June 21: Minions: The Rise of Gru

June 28: Sonic The Hedgehog

July 5: Mummies

July 12: The Bad Guys

July 19: Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

July 26: DC League of Super-Pets

Aug. 2: Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Aug. 9: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

