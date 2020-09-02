Ten Things You’ll Find In A Typical East Texas Home

Texas is a country in and of itself and East Texas is like a country within a country.

People grow up here, leave, and then for some reason move back. It could be because after growing up in a small town, you crave the big city life. Then one day you realized what you crave the most is a place that feels like your own home.

Some people move to East Texas because they married someone who grew up here and came back to be near their family. Some are moving to the here because of jobs and they stay for the low cost of living (as compared to Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston).

No matter what brought you here to East Texas, you soon get past the culture shock and learn to settle in and live like the locals. You begin to blend in and make this unique place your home. Yes, you, too, end up stocking house with the same things we see in typical East Texas homes.