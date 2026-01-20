(KNUE-FM) High school is a different experience for all of us here in East Texas. And while we had different experiences, so many of the same things happened to us no matter which school we attended.

Why High School Stereotypes Still Resonate

Just like in all the movies and television shows, there are high school stereotypes, for example, the star athlete, the cool upperclassman, or the student council president. While these people might look or act different at each school, they are stereotypes that we all know.

What is also fascinating is you can find the same type of stereotypes when you talk to people who have spent most of their life in East Texas. There are certain things you start to think about areas based on previous experiences. Some of them can be true; others are funnier than anything else, but they are all relatable.

How Towns and Stereotypes Were Paired

So, I thought it would be fun to come up with a list of East Texas towns and connect them with the high school stereotypes that we all know and are familiar with. This was done in good fun — please don’t take offense to any of the stereotypes I have listed below.

Share Your Own Ideas

There are other high school stereotypes that I did not match up with an East Texas town such as a cheerleader. But if you have any ideas that would add to my list, send them my way, my email is billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

Get ready for some fun and hopefully a laugh or two. Here is a look at what East Texas towns would match up with some of the high school stereotypes that we’re all familiar with.

East Texas Towns Paired With High School Stereotypes A lighthearted look at East Texas towns through classic high school stereotypes everyone remembers and can relate to. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins