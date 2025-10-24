(KNUE-FM) When you think about being younger, growing up in Texas, you probably have lots of fun memories spending time with family and friends. Whether you were playing video games, talking on the phone, or going to the mall, those were really fun times.

Going to the mall wasn’t just about going shopping, it was socializing and was a popular place to be seen by others. It wasn’t uncommon to spend hours strolling through your favorite stores and grabbing something from the food court.

Why East Texas Still Loves the Mall

Living here in East Texas we are fortunate to still have multiple malls that are still very active and have lots of shops open and doing well. It’s still fun to visit the mall on the weekend and see lots of vehicles in the parking lot and people walking and shopping.

East Texas Towns as Mall Stores

But what if you combined those two things? What if East Texas towns were stores in a mall? What store would best represent the East Texas town that you’re from? We have the towns and stores listed for you, I want to see if you agree.

Do These Matches Fit Your Hometown?

Do you agree? Did we miss any? Would you change some? Let me know by sending me an email at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

If you missed it yesterday, I was comparing East Texas towns to fast food restaurants. It was great to see so many Texans agree that the towns and restaurants fit perfectly. While it’s fun to work on these lists, one thing remains, East Texas is a wonderful place to call home.

