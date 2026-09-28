East Texas towns as fair animals might be one of the most ridiculous lists we've ever put together. Every town has its own personality, and Texas fairs are full of animals with their own unique characteristics. So naturally, we're matching East Texas towns with the livestock you might see at the fair.

Fair season in Texas is always a good time. Everyone looks forward to the rides, the food, and even the livestock animals. It's a great place to make memories with the family or just enjoy some time not thinking about the stress that comes with your normal workday. But what if we came up with a list of East Texas towns if they were seen as fair animals... this is going to get ridiculous so let's get into it.

Before We Get Into This...

Before we even start talking about animals or East Texas towns, I want to point out that I am well aware of the fact that taking care of these animals is a lot of work. So, I don't mean to offend anyone with the list I am putting together. It's all in good fun, so please don't take it too seriously.

READ MORE: Discover Your East Texas Town’s Dog Breed Match

Every East Texas Town Has a Personality

But we all know that each East Texas town has its own feel, its own vibe, so I thought it would be fun to identify each town as a fair animal. While it was easy for some and not so easy for others, I think we got a pretty good list below.

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So... Which Animal Is Your Town?

Please know that I am open to suggestions and even making some changes to the list below. So, if you want to provide feedback or think I should change some of the animals or towns around, I would love to hear from you. You can send me an email at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

Okay, let's get started with identifying East Texas towns as animals you might see at the fair.

Identifying East Texas Towns as Fair Animals We're matching the vibe of ETX towns as animals at the fair. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Things People From Dallas Don't Understand About East Texas Everyone from East Texas knows there is a big difference between ETX and DFW Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins