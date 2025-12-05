(KNUE-FM) Two things in life that make me truly happy include living here in East Texas and going home to my dogs Cooper and Gypsy. But what happens if you try to combine them and identify East Texas towns as dog breeds, it might sound strange, but when you think about it each dog breed and each town have their own personality.

First off, you can’t just base the dog breeds on the mascots used in East Texas as there are some mascots that are used by multiple schools. This takes time to think through which breeds match each town.

How We Matched Dog Breeds to East Texas Towns

It was simple to do the bigger towns like Tyler and Longview, but you can’t stop there. Which is why there is a list below of 25 different East Texas towns and identify them as dog breeds.

Did We Get Your Town’s Dog Breed Right?

Understand this is all in good fun, if your town was identified as a Chihuahua, and you don’t like those dogs, please don’t take it personally. And if you think I made any mistakes on matching the towns to dog breeds, feel free to correct me, you can always send me an email with your thoughts at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

Surprising Matches You Might Not Expect

Okay, let’s take a look at what dog breeds make sense when you’re matching them with East Texas towns. Plus, we get to look at adorable dog pictures and hopefully, that makes your day better too.

If East Texas Towns Were Dog Breeds...