(KNUE-FM) It’s crazy how fast this year has flown by, but I am ready for Thanksgiving, and here in Texas that means food, family, and football.

Thanksgiving has become my favorite holiday as I love getting together with family, eating too much, and if we can watch a football game that only makes the experience better. Although sometimes you need to make sure, you’re on your best behavior especially if you’re spending the holiday with your spouse’s family.

READ MORE: Most Popular Thanksgiving Foods in Texas

READ MORE: Best Thanksgiving Movies to Watch in Texas

Why Thanksgiving Etiquette Still Matters in Texas

You should not have any sort of anxiety regarding spending time with your spouse's family; I can promise they want to have a nice relaxing time too. There are just a few etiquette things you can do to help make your experience even better.

Please remember, you don’t need to be formal, try to have fun and not take things too seriously. You don’t want to be that stiff person who doesn’t enjoy their Thanksgiving.

Get our free mobile app

Easy Ways to Impress Your In-Laws This Holiday

Most families only have the time to get together a few times per year, which means the time spent together is truly valued. And while everyone loves to have fun and crack a few jokes, there are some things you want to avoid entirely to make sure you’re not the punch line of jokes for years to come.

I hope you have a wonderful upcoming Thanksgiving wherever you’re going to be spending your time. But to make sure it’s as fantastic as possible here are just a few Thanksgiving etiquette tips you might want to remember, especially if you’re celebrating with your in-laws.

LOOK: Thanksgiving Etiquette When Visiting Your Spouse's Family When attending Thanksgiving dinner with your spouse’s family for the first time, it’s essential to make a good impression and avoid these common missteps Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Top 10 Thanksgiving Desserts Gallery Credit: Scotty Schadler TSM