East Texas Woman Shot While Delivering Newspapers Friday Morning

Marshall Police Department patrol officers responded to the scene and secured the location allowing Marshall Fire Department personnel to treat and transport the victim to the hospital. The shooting occurred near the campus of East Texas Baptist University.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting victim is a 34-year old newspaper carrier who was delivering newspapers. She was not able to provide authorities with information on who shot her or if there was a motive.

Marshall Police has identified a person of interest and that person has been detained. No further details have been released concerning the suspect at this time. The investigation remains active and more information will be released when it becomes appropriate.

The shooting victim was transported to Longview for surgery. No information concerning the victim's identity nor condition has been released as of yet. Please send prayers of recovery for the shooting victim.