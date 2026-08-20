TYLER, Texas -- Tyler Police are asking East Texans to keep an eye out for a 78-year-old man who is considered a critical missing person. And now, there has been an important update on where his vehicle was last seen.

Tyler Police Ask For Help In Locating 78-Year-Old Leon Foreman

According to information provided by the Tyler Police Department, Leon Foreman, 78, suffers from cognitive issues and may not know where he is going.

Police say Foreman is driving a dark gray Mazda CX-5 with Texas license plate PKJ0102. He was last seen wearing a striped shirt and gray pants.

Leon Foreman's Vehicle Was Last Spotted in Palestine

This is particularly important for those of you south of Tyler.

Leon Foreman, 78, is driving a dark gray Mazda CX-5, photos courtesy of Tyler Police Leon Foreman, 78, is driving a dark gray Mazda CX-5, photos courtesy of Tyler Police

In an update from Lt. Keven fite with Tyler Police, Foreman's vehicle was last seen at approximately 5:27 p.m. on Thursday afternoon near Highway 155 and Gardner Drive in Palestine, traveling southbound.

This means this search is no longer limited to the immediate Tyler area, and it's worth sharing with friends and family throughout East Texas, particularly those in and around Palestine and Anderson County.

What To Do If You See Leon Foreman Or His Vehicle

If you believe you see Foreman or his vehicle, please don't assume someone else has already reported it. Contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 and provide as much information as you safely can about the location and direction of his travel.

And perhaps this is one of those times when social media can be a big help. Please take a good look at the photos and the vehicle information, and share this. Someone may recognize him or spot that dark gray Mazda, and one set of eyes in the right place could make all the difference.

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