Easter Egg Hunting Season Is On In Tyler And Longview, TX

With restrictions all but gone, the kids will finally get an opportunity to get outside and hunt down some Easter eggs. The cities of Tyler and Longview are hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunts for kids and we got all the details for you so get your baskets and in some cases, flashlights ready.

Tyler Easter Egg Hunt Hops Off April 14th.

Tyler Parks and Rec Tyler Parks and Rec loading...

Tyler Parks and Recreation’s annual Easter Egg Hunt hops on Thursday, April 14 at Lindsey Park located at 12557 Spur 344 W. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. and will end with Easter Egg hunts on the softball fields. Admission is free, but children should bring their own Easter baskets. Activities will include face painting, jumpers, vendor booths, and Kona Ice will be available for a fee. The egg hunts are categorized by age groups:

6:45 p.m. - Children with special needs

7 p.m. - Children ages 3 to 6

7:20 p.m. - Children ages 7 to 10

7:45 p.m. - Ages 11 and older

Hunt times are subject to change depending on circumstances. Only one group at a time will hunt. Parents are not allowed on the field during hunt time, except during the special needs group time slot. Lights will remain on during all hunts. For more information about the above-mentioned event or about the Glass Recreation Center, visit TylerParksandRec.com, the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page, or call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.

Longview's Easter Extravaganza On April 9th

easter eggs Viktor Pryymachuk loading...

The City Of Longview will be having an Easter Extravaganza that will allow kids ages 0 - 15 to come out and search for Easter eggs! It happens Saturday April 9th at 11:00 AM at Lear Park located at 100 H.G. Mosley Parkway. They will have fields designated for each age group and those with special needs, games and arts and crafts set up for kids to enjoy, as well as food vendors who will be selling at their own vendor prices. This event is also free and open to public!

