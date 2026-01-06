(KNUE-FM) I think we may have found the ultimate party night dinner. Or at least one of them. Especially if you love authentic Mexican food.

Why This Might Be One of the Most Ultimate Casual Party Night Dinners Ever

So here's the thing: I'm already a huge fan of Ruby's Mexican Restaurant. I order from there at least once a week. I'm serious. If I go too long without those cheese enchiladas soaked in that fantastic red sauce, my body goes through withdrawal. So, I just don't let that happen.

Why Ruby’s Is Already a Go-To for So Many Locals

I'm also a massive fan of the doblados, aka their birria tacos. I mean, almost everyone I speak to agrees they're incredibly delicious and a regular #1 order on DoorDash. I usually alternate my enchilada-eating with those.

The Birria Tacos Everyone Keeps Ordering

However, the other night we needed to feed a few more and were considering options. I was randomly scrolling through DoorDash for ideas. Since I order from there so often, Ruby's shows up on my past orders, so I took a look and discovered the doblado box.

What’s in the Doblado Box (and Why It’s Perfect for Groups)

Y'all. This is perfect for feeding 3-4 people, depending on how hungry you and your people are. Get a couple for bigger groups, and you're good to go. It comes with ten tacos, plus rice and charro beans, chips, and queso. They have plenty of radish, cilantro, and onion topping on the side, avocado, etc, all for under $50.

Is This One of the Best Dinner Deals in East Texas?

I mean, if you see how much you can pay for quick fast food, that's a great deal for such deliciousness. This is not an advertisement; I happen to be a huge fan not only of the food but also of the folks at Ruby's, who go out of their way to help the community when times are difficult for some. I've seen them do this on several occasions. Respect.

More Than Just Great Food

If you've never been, it's easier than ever to go since they now have five locations, not to mention the food trucks. You can take a look at the locations here.

