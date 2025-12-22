(KNUE-FM) Holy cow. OK, you guys were right. Hands down, this is one of the best pizza places in Tyler, Texas. It is just so good.

As mentioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical of recommendations from others. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.

Why Locals Wouldn’t Stop Recommending Topp’s Pizza

However, the sheer number of raves we've heard about Topp's Pizza in Tyler, TX, on Shiloh Road finally pushed us past skepticism, into sincere curiosity, and then to action. I was out and about running some errands a while back, driving nearby, when it was nearing lunchtime. And so, I thought I'd give it a go. I stopped in, met the owner and operator, Denise, and had a great conversation. And yes, she is as lovely as you've likely heard.

Why I Ordered More Than One Pizza

I placed my order and then doubled it. Why? Well, for two reasons. Number one, if it's that good, there is a good chance I'll take home the leftovers for dinner. And number two, it would've been just plain rude of me to walk into the radio station with piping hot, delicious pizza from Topp's and not have enough to share.

Let’s Talk About the Toppings (Because WOW)

I ordered one pepperoni and one veggie lovers pizza. And WOW, you guys were 100% correct. That is some GOOD pizza. Wow. The crust was perfectly baked, the cheese divine, and the TOPPINGS. Y'all. They don't skimp on toppings AT ALL, as you can see from the photos. The amount of toppings on this pizza was about two to three times the amount you might see from some other places.

Worth the Drive, No Question

All I can say is, even if you have to drive a little bit out of your way to pick up a Topp's Pizza--you won't be disappointed.

What I’m Trying Next Time

Next time I go, though, I'll have to make sure to try one of the other offerings: Chicken Alfredo, BBQ Chicken, Hawaiian Lover...and so on. OH, and the cinnamon bread! OMG. She also offers a thin crust and a keto-friendly crust, too. Hmm... the only problem is that I seem to have eaten all the leftovers I meant to save for dinner.

