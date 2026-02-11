(KNUE-FM) Longview, it's time to get excited because you're about to get a great new restaurant offering "modern American dining in a relaxed setting," according to the restaurant's Facebook bio.

We're always excited to hear when new regionally owned businesses are growing, especially one like this. I've been a fan of this restaurant for a while and love the relaxed elegance of the Tyler location. I think you'll love it, too.

Photo courtesy of Twelve Photo courtesy of Twelve loading...

Twelve Kitchen + Cocktails Confirms Longview Expansion

We heard a rumor earlier today that Twelve Kitchen + Cocktails was expanding to Longview from the Coming Soon Texas Facebook page. We reached out to Twelve to confirm it and found it to be true. According to the Coming Soon Texas post, permits have been officially filed. What do we know about the restaurant's expansion plan in Longview so far?

A $950,000 Expansion Project Is Planned

"The $950,000 project involves a significant 1,852-square-foot expansion to the existing 5,625-square-foot restaurant at 322 East Hawkins Parkway. Owned by East Texas restaurateur Scott Williams, Twelve has built a huge following in Tyler for its modern American cuisine, standout weekend brunch, and handcrafted cocktails."

When Will Twelve Open in Longview?

On March 1, you'll begin to see construction, and Twelve has confirmed it plans to be open by summer 2026, ideally by August 1. And as far as the food and beverage scene? I can confirm the weekend brunch is fantastic, and I'm more than a little obsessed with the Rotisserie Chicken and Oysters Rockefeller. Also, Twelve has the largest selection of bourbon and whiskey in East Texas, with new additions every week.

Photo courtesy of Twelve Photo courtesy of Twelve loading...

The Vision Behind Twelve

The website describes Twelve as "Scott Williams' personal and passionate vision celebrates life's moments. Memories made, shared, and enjoyed." I love this because every day deserves to be celebrated. Congrats to Scott and the entire Twelve staff.

Have you had an opportunity to enjoy Twelve in Tyler? I recommend. As a matter of fact, I've inspired myself and ordered the Rotisserie Chicken via DoorDash, and it should be arriving any minute... oh, and those whipped potatoes.

