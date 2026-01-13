(KNUE-FM) I know some people think we have too many Mexican restaurants in Tyler. With all due respect, I disagree. Why put a limit on something we all enjoy so much here in East Texas? Seriously, though, what I love about having so many to choose from is how they all bring a unique flavor. That is definitely the case with a new Mexican restaurant in South Tyler. I confess, I'm a little obsessed with this place.

A New South Tyler Mexican Restaurant Worth Talking About

Have you had a chance to try Mexa Restaurant yet? I recommend that you do. I've ordered from there twice already, and I'll definitely do so again. Mexa is located in the same spot Kizer's Grill once occupied.

Mexa Restaurant brings something unique to Tyler. A man named Joshua Osorio recommended Mexa on Facebook and said, "Finally an authentic Mexican restaurant in South Tyler!! So good went 2 days in a row, everything we had was amazing, people please don’t sleep on this!!"

Why People Are Already Recommending It

Tyler area woman Lori Dalton posted her recommendation on Facebook, as well:

Last, but certainly not least, we simply must include East Texas' own Big Back Bellew's Food Reviews, who shared his recent experience at Mexa Restaurant and offered more ideas of what to order next. I mean, would you look at that? Also, I appreciate him giving us permission to use some of his photos.

My 3 Favorite Things I’ve Ordered So Far

OK, but what are my favorites so far? Both times I've enjoyed this new place, I've ordered to-go so I could devour it while watching the next episode of the show I'm binging at the moment. (Relate?) However, I plan to stop in and do a more thorough menu tasting. However, the three things I've had that I love the most so far? Gosh, that's a hard question to answer, particularly because I've not tried everything yet.

That being said, I adore the David's Enchiladas. I'm not sure who David is, but I already like him. They taste like you are having dinner at someone's home who also happens to be a chef. Do you see that rolled-up taco in the photo next to the enchiladas? Well, that's my next favorite item from Mexa (so far).

enchiladas TSM Employee Photo loading...

My next favorite item (so far) is the Picadillo Taco. This reminds me of the kind of tacos we'd have when I was growing up in Central Texas. The ground beef and savory potatoes wrapped in a perfectly fluffy flour tortilla — delicious. Dip in their salsa, which has a kick but not too much that you can't eat it, and thank me later.

Last, but not least, I love the Chicken Tinga Tostada. It's the perfect blend of warm beans and chicken with cool lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. As a lifelong tostada lover, I can tell you this is legit.

What I’m Ordering Next

But as I said, there's so much to choose from. They serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner items. Check out their menu here and then consider a drive over to 15902 CR 165 in Tyler. As for me, my next must-try is the chilaquiles. Maybe I'll go ahead and make that call right now, actually.

