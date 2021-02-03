Easy Sliders For Your Football Party

I've been making these sliders for years, and they're always a hit. They're an easy addition to your last-minute football party menu, and you can vary the ingredients to suit your mood.

I posted this recipe ahead of last year's big game, and I'm doing it again this year because apparently, they are good luck for the Chiefs. Whitehouse, you should make lots of them to help cheer on your boy, Patrick Mahomes. Yum! I just made them two weeks ago and I'm planning to make more on Sunday.

I know I don't need to explain the pleasure that's involved with biting into something soft, warm, and cheesy. It's just one of the best things about being a human. And it's an even more satisfying encounter if it's a football party day and you're surrounded by friends, family, and fun beverages with no calorie-counting or worries about annoying things like consequences. There is food freedom at Big Game parties, and these sandwiches will be there for it.

There are different variations of this little sandwich floating around on the web, so it must be good. I've made them with ham and swiss, but lately, we've been making them with hard salami slices and provolone cheese. You could even do peanut butter and jelly. The only rules are the ones you make.

I could never make it as a TV chef because I'm so not particular about the ounces or measurements. But I trust that you're smart and creative and you can buy enough cheese to fit the bread, and if you run out you'll improvise. It will be okay.

Savory Football Sliders

A pack of King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls (They make sweet, buttery, and wheat, and again, it's to your liking.)

A pack of hard salami or ham

A pack of provolone cheese

Put a slice of meat and cheese inside of each roll, and line up the sliders in a 9 x 13 pan. Preheat the oven to 375.

Optional - melt a stick of butter and stir in a tablespoon of mustard and a teaspoon of poppy seeds. Drizzle the mixture over the top of the sandwiches.

Bake the sandwiches for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the tops are just a little bit golden. Serve warm or at room temperature.

If it's a big football party, you'll probably want to make lots of these sliders because they're usually the first to go. Add some chips and dip and some carrots and hummus, and it will be a really good day.

The experts say we consume 2400 calories on the day of the Big Game, and it's the second-biggest food day next to Thanksgiving. Okay! These sandwiches will be a good contribution to that goal.