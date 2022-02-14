There is absolutely nothing wrong with having a hobby such as electric trains. But I don’t think most people would take half of their backyard area that is waterfront to put a gigantic electric train lay out, but that’s just one of the reasons that this home priced over a million dollars in Rancho Viejo, Texas is one of a kind.

Before you look at the photos below of this unbelievable home and property, I have to applaud the previous home owner. Not very many people would take the time or effort to build the train lay out like this, this is a hobby that they took seriously and it shows. While I understand that trains might not be everyone’s favorite thing, I love the dedication put into creating the track.

The House Is Very Nice

While I’ve told you about the trains, there is a lot of other things to love about this home and property. The address is 7 Cortez Avenue, Rancho Viejo, TX 78575, with the list price currently at $1,249,000. The home consists of 8 bedrooms and 8 and ½ bathrooms. The entire lot is 1.1 acres, with the home being 6,979 square feet. The home was built in 2006, it has a 4-car garage, and hasn’t been on the market for very long.

So Many Extras

This house is located at the Rancho Viejo Golf & Country Club. It’s got a huge pool and oversized jacuzzi, plus 14 Cantera stone columns with natural gas fire that look really cool. There is still lots of options to improve the kitchen but just look at the photos, this place is one of a kind.

