Let’s Take a Look Inside Joe Rogan’s Epic $14 Million Austin, TX Home

In 2020, Podcaster, UFC Commentator, and media mogul Joe Rogan signed a massive Spotify deal and promptly moved to Austin, Texas from California.

It took him two years, but last year he finally let his fans in on why the capital of Texas earned its title, "The Live Music Capital of the World." Remember when he introduced the world to Ellis Bullard Band?

Then in March he opened his new "anti-woke" comedy club in Austin, and it'll undoubtedly draw many fans from around and to the capital city. His goal was to give comedians a safe place to tell jokes. Comedy Mothership, located on 6th Street, made it's debut on March 6th.

Rogan, the host of Joe Rogan Experience, one of the world's most popular podcasts, is worth tens of millions, by some accounts $120 million. So, as you'd expect dude's gonna have a very big, very fancy house. It was after he landed his $100 million deal with Spotify in '20 that Rogan and his family left California for this fancy Texas house.

Rogan’s new country home measures in at a Texas-sixed 10,890 square feet with eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The property is located on a particularly desirable spot along Lake Austin, in a quiet neighborhood far from the hubbub of the city’s center, but not too far from downtown to be an inconvenient drive. - Dirt

Oh, yes. And this fancy house comes with A-list neighbors including billionaire John Paul DeJoria, Academy Award-winning actress Sandra Bullock, and Jensen Ackles of Supernatural fame. Check out his Austin home:

