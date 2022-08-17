They just don't make 'em like this anymore. Resting on over 4 acres of prime Tyler, TX property this '40s home has possibly the largest private, secured and continuing garden in the entire city. And you won't believe these pictures, each room is cooler than the last.

Get our free mobile app

You'll love all three stories of this Georgian Colonial Style home, that could actually start making you money immediately. The property features TWO additional homes that are currently being used as rental homes. That's right, get your money makin' money.

And I am in love with the massive circle driveway, and the brick patio and walkways. This house has got it all. Before we dive headfirst into the pictures, here's what the listing says

A One of a Kind Compound in Tyler’s Azalea District. This renowned property sits on 4.05 acres and has possibly the largest private, secured and continuing garden in the Tyler area. The Georgian Colonial-style home is 3 stories with approximately 5134 sqft, 3 bedrooms, office, elevator, 4.5 bathrooms and a 3 car garage. There are 3 living rooms that all have their own character. The kitchen is anchored by a La Cornue gas range with a huge island that includes seating. Enjoy a Beautiful pool along with fantastic flowing covered patios. One of the seven gardens has a magical mirrored gazebo. The house includes hand-painted wallpaper, fabric walls, 4 fireplaces, a security system with cameras, a privacy gate entrance, fantastic fountains and dog kennels just to name a few of the upgrades. A cozy 1368 sq ft 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 car garage with a huge living room and a fireplace, formal dining room, and a great kitchen. This property also has 2 homes used currently as rentals.

Ok, let's dive into these pics:

Stunning One of a Kind Compound in Tyler’s Azalea District for Sale, $2.5 Million They just don't make 'em like this anymore. Resting on over 4 acres of prime Tyler, TX property this '40s home has possibly the largest private, secured and continuing garden in the entire city. And you won't believe these pictures, each bedroom is cooler than the last.

Luxury Vehicle Rentals in East Texas Photos of the Mercedes-Benz and Cadillac vehicle rentals available in East Texas.