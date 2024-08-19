Take Your Kids To Bathe These Beautiful Elephants In Texas

Everything is bigger in Texas, except elephants. Those things are the largest land animal no matter which state or continent that you are on,

But, did you know you can get up close and personal with some of these massive and majestic elephants right here in Texas?

It’s true, The Preserve is located in Fredericksburg, TX, in Central Texas. At this amazing sanctuary you'll get to see the humongous mammals and you'll also have the opportunity to interact with them.

The Mission of The Preserve is to build awareness through contact and education with these wonderful creatures.

‘Elephants are a keystone species. That means if we protect and conserve elephants, we protect and conserve a whole bunch of other species. The International Elephant Foundation works with a lot of other conservation organizations exactly for that reason. Elephants deserve to be protected just because they’re incredible, but we also NEED to protect elephants because they are so important for the health of the planet.’ - The Preserve.

As the largest land animal, This is a special opportunity you don't find many places in Texas. Here you'll be able to interact with these massive animals and get a first hand lesson in just how special they are. What a great chance to bring your kids out to learn more about Asian elephants.

According to their website, this once-in-a-lifetime "1.5-hour interactive experience allows you to fully immerse yourself with these amazing creatures as well as gain an understanding of the need for elephant conservation."

