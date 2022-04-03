Eleven Injured, One Dead At Trail Ride Concert Shooting In Dallas

Trail Rides are supposed to be a fun tradition that many East Texans have enjoyed for decades. A trail ride event is held in a remote area, where attendants drive their ATVs, sit in the bed of trucks and parade through the remote area before finishing up for a concert at the main stage.

While I've never been to one, there's many in the older generation that I talk to since I've been here that tell me that they are turned off by them because the "younger" generation have a tendency to get "violent". While a MAJORITY of trail rides and their subsequent concerts are peaceful, over the weekend gunfire rang out at a trail ride near Dallas and one person is dead.

Police said at least 11 people were shot and one person was killed in a Saturday night shooting during a trail ride and concert in southern Dallas.

According to WFAA, over 2,000 people were in attendance at the open-air event, which was billed as the Second Annual Epic Easter Bike Out & Field Party. The event was to be headlined by Memphis rapper Big Boogie and advertised that there would be security from Dallas Police but Dallas PD says they are unable to confirm if any of their officers were working at the event.

YouTube Video Posted By ILLNoise Entertainment Publishing LLC, has moments gunfire erupted.

At the 1:15 minute mark in the video, while you won't be able to see it, you can hear gunfire erupted and the screams of those in the crowd. The gun fire stops for a moment then begins again. Upon arriving at the scene, Dallas police said they found 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore lying near a stage with a gunshot wound to his head. Police said Gilmore was pronounced dead at the scene. Police also said that an additional 11 victims of the shooting, including three juveniles, were transported to an area hospital by either ambulance or private vehicle. One of those victims was in critical condition as of late Sunday morning, while the remaining victims were in stable condition.

