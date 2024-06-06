Emergency Boil Water Order Remains in Effect for Parts of East Texas

I didn't get the news that my home was affected by the boil water order until late last night, a full day after it went into effect. If you haven't heard, parts of Smith County and Cherokee County are still being advised to boil their water.

As of June 6th, Southern Utilities representatives report that there is currently no estimated repair time on the boil order due to these power outages.

“It’s impossible for us to give any update on when the boil order will be rescinded. Half of our wells are without power. Power restoration crews from Oncor have been unable to access some of those sites due to all of the rainfall.” Michael Farrell, President- Southern Utilities Company

The boil order was issued on June 4, 2024, and includes all Southern Utilities customers in Smith and Cherokee counties. Customers are advised to boil their water for at least two minutes, let it cool, and only then consume it. The boil order extends to hand washing and brushing teeth.

Also, special care should be given to children, seniors, and anyone with weakened immune systems who can be particularly vulnerable to potentially harmful bacteria.

Due the recent thunderstorms and power outages in the area, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Southern Utilities Company public water system ( PWS ID No. 2120063) located at 218 North Broadway Tyler, TX 75702 to notify all customers in SMITH AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES, of the Southern Utilities public water system to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

As soon as the boil water notice is over, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice.

If you have questions, contact Southern Utilities Company, Scott Pope at 903.566.3511. The water system customers and the executive director shall be able to reach the public water system at one of the numbers listed in this notice. If a customer, individual, or employee wishes to contact the executive director, please call (512) 239-4691.

