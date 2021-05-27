The housing market in Texas right now truly is out of this world, but what if you could live a galaxy far far away fantasy every day in your home themed after one of the most beloved movie franchises in history? If you've got a few million dollars to spare, this dream could be yours.

This 7,000 square foot work of art in Houston is known as the Darth Vader house based on its hard-angled exterior that certainly gives off the vibes of Darth Vader's helmet. It recently hit the market in Houston's University Place neighborhood and is definitely for the home buyer that wants to stand out.

Built in 1992, the home boasts 4 bedrooms (that's it? Seems like that skimped out on a bedroom or 2 for this price point), 5 full bedrooms, and sits on an 18,000 square foot corner lot. There's no missing this place.

Although you may feel like you've traveled to the dark side as you approach the front door, inside the home showcases many windows for natural light, ample closet space, and a massive 4-car garage. According to the listing, the home also has a game room, study, and a large living area perfect for entertaining.

At first glance inside the home, I don't think I'd recommend it to a family with children. There are sharp edges on seemingly everything in the living space, and that could mean an expensive trip the emergency room.

So how much does it all cost? For an easy $4,300,000 you could be a part of the Resistance and become the envy of all of your Star Wars lovin' friends. Ready to take a look inside?

