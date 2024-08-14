Are you ready?! Kane Brown is coming to Texas for his In The Air Tour and it's sure to be a great time!

The multi-platinum and five-time AMA award winner will be at the Globe Life Field on Saturday, September 14. And special guests Cole Swindell, Locash, and Raelynn will be with him!

For Kane Brown fans, 101.5 KNUE is giving you the opportunity to win a FREE pair of tickets to experience his show. We will be giving away two pairs of tickets -- one pair per winner.

If you've been eager to get your hands on a pair of tickets, this could be the perfect opportunity!

How you can win

All you have to do to enter the contest is fill out the information below in the 101.5 KNUE app. Yep, this is an APP ONLY contest.

To get to this page in the app, open the application, click 'win stuff,' then click into the Kane Brown story where you'll then be able to fill out the information below.

If you don't already have our app, then click here to download it. This Contest will close on Sept. 5 at midnight.