While I don't have any horses and don't really plan on owning horses, I can still see the beauty in the equine facilities up for sale in Van. Okay, the house and over 55 acres of land are nice too but when you see the pictures below the photos of the equine facilities will blow you away.

The exact address of the home is 3120 FM 1995 in Van. Currently it is the most expensive home and property for sale in Van but whoever purchases this property will need to love horses because this is set up for lots of horses. It's known as Broken Heart Ranch and Arena.

What Horse Facilities are Located on the Property at Broken Heart Ranch and Arena?

The equine facilities include a 150' x 120' covered show arena, 34 stall barn, a large banquet room, dance hall, and a bunkhouse. The entire ranch sits on 55.49 acres and has more than enough room for all the trucks and trailers for all of your friends to bring their horses.

What Else Does the Most Expensive Home in Van Have to Offer?

The home was built in 1996 and has had some upgrades. It's listed at 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and one of my favorite features of the home is the large stone fireplace and hearth. The master bedroom area is split from other bedrooms for privacy, and the master bathroom has a nice sitting area.

There is a nice pool in the backyard, this home comes with a 4-car garage, and even has RV hookups for friends staying a while with their horses. This home is just waiting for it's next owners who I'm guessing will be equine enthusiasts.

