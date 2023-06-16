Ever Hear Of Wing Zone? The New Joint Is Coming To Tyler, Texas

Get our free mobile app

Chicken wings have become synonymous with sports. It's part of the sports-watching culture to have a paper basket full of sauced chicken wings and chow down on them while licking the tangy or spicy sauce off of your fingers while you're watching football, baseball, basketball, boxing, or any other active sport.

The Tyler, Texas Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved the commercial permit for a new wing franchise to move into a shopping center on WSW Loop 323. Wing Zone will soon begin remodeling the old Hibachi Express location next to Rounder's Pizza on the Loop and Kinsey.

Wing Zone began in Gainesville, FL thirty years ago out of necessity because a couple of college buddies wanted a good wing to go with the game just like that had back home. They created their recipe and sauces and have been thriving ever since. Now that the company has grown and 2022 underwent a rebranding in 2022, they opened up franchising opportunities. The company has two franchised locations in the Houston metro and another in McAllen, Texas. The wing joint is serving up cooked-to-order, flavor-infused chicken wings, and tenders.

Wing Zone is coming to Tyler.

With eyes on further expansion in Texas, the company hopes to open locations in Austin in addition to the new Tyler location. Taking a quick peek at their online offerings, Wing Zone serves bone-in and boneless wings and tenders, in addition to offering a few burgers, wraps, quesadillas, salads, fries, and funnel cake fries.

So when things start heating up on the gridiron, hard court, or on the diamond and you're sitting back cheering on your favorite team you'll soon have a new option when it comes to licking the wing sauce off your sticky fingers.

