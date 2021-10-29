Exactly How Much Did Texans Spend On Homecoming Mums This Year?

Homecoming season, for the most part, has come to an end for high schools, and girls all across the state were wearing mums to school in celebration of homecoming. Some were as big as Texas, but how pricey were they this year?

The tradition of homecoming dates back to the late 19th century. Homecoming is a big event for high schools, especially here in Texas. It's where the school welcomes back former alumni for a reunion and celebration of sorts. It usually takes place during a home varsity football game on a Friday night. During the games' halftime, there's a lot of ceremonial things that happen and it's also when they crown the current Homecoming King and Queen and then sometime that weekend there's a homecoming dance held at the school.

The mum is a big deal in Texas.

If you're asking yourself what is a mum, think of it like a corsage. Mums can be as simple as a single flower with some flowing ribbons and pinned to a girl's shirt or as elaborate as multiple flowers with stuffed animals, hundreds of ribbons, lights and much more and worn almost like a sandwich board around her neck. These mums aren't inexpensive either, some of these are as much as some people's monthly cell phone bills or car payments.

Some mums come with a hefty pricetag.

To find out how much boyfriends and/or parents were spending on these mums we turn to TikTok for a quick answer from a couple of TikTok'ers. Oh, and don't think this is just a girl thing either. Guys usually receive some kind of garter to wear around their arm and these are getting bigger and bigger too.

